Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 2028801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 178,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vaxart by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 154.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $382,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

