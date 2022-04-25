VeChain (VET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $236.93 Million

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $236.93 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008168 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

