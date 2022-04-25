Veil Price Hits $0.0083 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Veil has a total market cap of $710,347.77 and approximately $559.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,499.40 or 0.99803270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00243528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.00320897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00154441 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00101259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

