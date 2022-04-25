Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $368.46 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Velas has a total market cap of $368.46 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002242 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004375 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000247 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,292,183,272 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

