Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,156 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.89.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $128.89. 2,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,360. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.65.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

