Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,215 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $40.76. 75,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,096. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

