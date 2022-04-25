Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $656.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $833.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $655.16 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

