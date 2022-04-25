Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 103.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

