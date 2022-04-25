Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

