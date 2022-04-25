Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,342,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,518,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,697,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

