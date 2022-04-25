Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

WMB stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 189,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

