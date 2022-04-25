Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.82. 23,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.62 and its 200-day moving average is $261.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

