Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

