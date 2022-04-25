Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 136.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 38.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.40. 41,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,726. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

