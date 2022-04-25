Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

DLR stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average of $152.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

