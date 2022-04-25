Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after acquiring an additional 188,683 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.10. 6,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,244. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.