Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $11,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,581. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

