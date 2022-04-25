Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,727 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

