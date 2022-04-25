Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.96. 12,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,157. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.