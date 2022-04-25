Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $158,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEIC traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,003. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

