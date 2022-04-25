Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. 24,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

