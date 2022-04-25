Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after buying an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.79. 3,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,908. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.88 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.