Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,068. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

