VeriCoin Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $141,755.92 and $131.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.81 or 0.99860478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001764 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,992,539 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.