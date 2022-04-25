Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.35 Million

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to post $770.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.49 million and the lowest is $747.60 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $726.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.85. 912,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,111. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

