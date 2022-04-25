Viacoin Trading Down 7.8% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $4,834.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00259150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

