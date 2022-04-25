Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.04).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON VMUK traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175 ($2.28). 4,721,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.49. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,744.73).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

