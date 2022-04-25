Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $191.39

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.39 and last traded at $192.34, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.36.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

