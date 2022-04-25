Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 5.6%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.12. 1,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 662,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $705.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 332,634 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 269,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

