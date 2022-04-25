Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.33

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.33 and last traded at $91.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.
VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,012,000.
About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
