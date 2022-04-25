Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.33

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.33 and last traded at $91.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,012,000.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

