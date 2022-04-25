VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 47,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 688,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -34.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

