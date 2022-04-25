VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 47,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 688,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -34.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.
In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.