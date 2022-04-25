Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $8.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,694. Volta has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). As a group, analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Volta by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Volta by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

