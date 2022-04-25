Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $29.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have commented on VOR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.