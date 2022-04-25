VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 6.1%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 8,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 974,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several research firms have commented on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. Analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

