W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, RTT News reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,376. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 647,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

