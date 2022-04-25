Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.73

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.73 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The company has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.