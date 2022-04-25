Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 528 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 264.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,886,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

