Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

NYSE:V traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.95. 6,822,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908,467. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $401.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average is $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

