Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 266,511 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

