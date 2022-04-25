Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. 11,000,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,878,519. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

