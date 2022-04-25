Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 986,485 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

