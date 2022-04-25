Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

