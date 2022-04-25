Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 5596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,690,382 shares of company stock valued at $53,514,638 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

