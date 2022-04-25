Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.69.

WMG opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 194.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

