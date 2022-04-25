Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $308.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.71. The stock had a trading volume of 228,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,196. Watsco has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.