Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will post $443.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.00 million and the lowest is $439.10 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $413.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.23. 116,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,992,000 after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,807,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

