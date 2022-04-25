Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $63.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 1,004,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

