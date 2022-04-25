Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keyera (KEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Keyera (TSE: KEY) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

4/11/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Keyera was given a new C$33.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KEY stock traded down C$0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$31.62. The company had a trading volume of 755,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera Corp. has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.16.

Get Keyera Corp alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.