Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $78.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

