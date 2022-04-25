Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,986,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 225,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

